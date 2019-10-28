Texas A&M University craft five year plan with help of student, staff

Texas A&M is taking steps to improve the university over the next few years.

"in order to move forward, you have to know your path. because if you don't know where you're going to go, you could get lost," said the Provost and Executive Vice President of Texas A&M, Dr. Carol A. Fierke.

As 2020 approaches, faculty, staff, and students are meeting at the Memorial Student Center to help construct the university's 2020 to 2025 strategic plan.

"We're asking faculty, staff, and students to comment on the plan and provide us feedback so that we can make sure the plan shows the vision of the entire community and not just the leadership," said Fierke.

Monday afternoon, they discussed how undergraduate and graduate programs could improve, and it was important that they included students in the conversation.

"It was interesting to actually get to have a say because we kind of brought the perspective of actually being the ones experiencing it and it would be happening to us in the next four years," said Brittany Tate, a sophomore at Texas A&M.

At their next meeting, they're going to discuss ways they can make improvements beyond campus.

"We're trying to figure out how we can make it a better community for our students and faculty and also how we as a university can interact with the community to make the community better," said Fierke.

The specific ways they'll make those impacts will be discussed at the forum on November 8th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can view the live stream and comment your feedback for that forum at https://provost.tamu.edu/Strategic-Planning

The strategic plan is expected to be complete by January 2020.