Texas A&M University launches new employee wellness program

Texas A&M University has released a new program focused on well-being, fitness and personal interests.

The program is named Flourish and it’s free for Texas A&M employees. It started with President Young wanting to give back to his employees.

"Well-being is so much more than just exercise. It's a social factor and a financial factor," said Chief Wellness Officer Jay Maddock.

Flourish provides free exercise classes and special events on campus, along with a wide variety of benefits and wellness programs.

"We think that by doing this we can actually reduce our turnover and also reduce our healthcare cost, but the bottom line is making it a much more fun place to work and healthier place," said Maddock.

Texas A&M employees can download the Flourish app to get involved and learn more. Search “FlourishTAMU” in the App Store or Google Play to find it.