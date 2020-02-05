Texas A&M University working on quiet zone near campus

Texas A&M University officials have been exploring options to create a quiet zone along the railroad tracks from George Bush Drive to F&B Road.

Wednesday A&M Transportation Services hosted a demonstration on what a wayside horn would sound like along at the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road.

"The train doesn't blow its horn and the wayside horn is a very focused sound direction that points right at the vehicles,” said Peter Lange, Assistant Vice President of Transportation Services.

Lange says in the plan for the quiet zone, there will be only one wayside horn. However, improvements to all railroad crossings will be made.

"They'll have new gate equipment, all to establish the quiet zone. Also, improvements for pedestrian safety, bicyclist safety and vehicular safety,” said Lange.

The city of Bryan is also working to make 25 crossings in the downtown area part of their quiet zone.

Project manager Sam Vernon says each railroad crossing will see similar improvements like the ones around campus, including a wayside horn on Pease Street.

"A lot of people come and look at each one of these intersections, evaluate them and come up with a plan of what everybody feels like is the best strategy of being able to operate that crossing without using a horn," said Vernon.

Lange says they hope to start construction sometime this summer but they are still working on finishing their quiet zone application.

Vernon says they hope to finish the Downtown Bryan quiet zone by the end of 2021.

