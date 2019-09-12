Texas A&M VET deployed to South Texas for 270 seized animals

More than 270 animals seized in South Texas will be cared for by the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET).

The dogs and a single cat were found in a warehouse in Los Fresnos after a Cameron County Public Health (CCPH) animal control officer and a Cameron County Sheriff's Deputy responded to complaints of loud barking, according to reports.

VET members will support county officials at the animal shelter in managing the volume of animals, as well as providing veterinary medical care for malnutrition and in treating other issues.

They are expected to be deployed for at least a week.

Cameron County Public Health are planning to have an adoption event for the animals but details haven't been released.