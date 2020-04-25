Texas A&M veterinary team deploys to Onalaska

On Saturday morning, 16 members of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team headed out to Onalaska to support tornado recovery.

The team's services requested though officials in Polk County after the significant damage by the tornado.

The team will provide veterinary medical care to injured animals and help reunite them with their families.

"The reality is if we can take care of their injuries, put them back together through our partnership with Agrilife Extension, put them together with their owners that's providing a little bit of hope. And that's the reality. We're in the business of veterinary medicine, but we are in the business of hope and if there's ever a time we needed hope now's the time," said Dr. Wesley Bissett, the VET director.

The team anticipates being out there for three to four days.

To mitigate potential issues with COVID-19, VET members will maintain a small footprint, wear face masks at all times, and utilize all of the precautions currently being practiced in Texas A&M’s Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

