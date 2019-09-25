Texas A&M Women's Club celebrating 100 years with community

Texas A&M Women's Club is celebrating one whole century and they're giving back to the students in our community.

Denise Parker and Victoria Bringman with the organization were on BVTM Wednesday to talk about their event.

The Texas A&M Women's Club 100th Year Celebration will be taking place Friday, October 4 at the Thomas G. Hildebrand Equine Complex starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will have a silent auction, raffles, live performances from the Texas A&M Women's Chorus, Ms. Reveille, and the Lil' Wranglers.

Tickets are $35 or $60 for two and are available online or at the door the night of the event.

Visit the Related Links section for more information or to purchase tickets.

