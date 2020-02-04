Texas A&M adding Jason's Deli, Chick-fil-A, Salata, new food hall and more

Students at Texas A&M University will soon have more food choices throughout the campus, school officials announced Monday.

The list of new spots include two Chick-fil-A restaurants, Salata, Jason's Deli, a new Starbucks and a new food hall on west campus, according to University Dining Services.

Here's a breakdown of what's confirmed:

New for the Memorial Student Center:

Chick-fil-A

Jason's Deli in upper food court. Opening Fall 2020.

Cabo is being renovated.

New custom pizza restaurant (no name available)

Coming to West Campus

Starbucks

Copperhead Jack's

Chick-Fil-A opening Spring 2021.

Salad restaurant. (Name still pending) Opening Spring 2021.

Coming to the Polo Garage along University Drive on north campus

Salata

Panda Express

Houston Street Subs

Shake Smark in Spring 2021