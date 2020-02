Texas A&M Athletics will now offer beer and wine at Blue Bell Park and David Diamond.

In August 2019, the SEC revised its guidelines on alcohol sales at athletic events, allowing only beer and wine sales.

Texas A&M Athletics implemented this policy at Kyle Field and Reed arena during football and basketball events.

Alcohol sales will end at the top of the 7th inning for baseball and the top of the 5th inning for softball per SEC policy regulations.