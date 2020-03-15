Texas A&M and FUJIFILM stand ready to help manufacture vaccines

The Texas A&M University System on Sunday said it stands ready to respond to COVID-19 -- it only needs an order from the U.S. government.

“The Texas A&M University System completed the construction of two new facilities and the retrofitting of a third site on time and on budget in 2017," said Texas A&M System Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications Laylan Copelin.

The System and its subcontractor, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, said they're both ready to respond to an order from the federal government to manufacture vaccines.

A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday.

A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine that day.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial that is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Washington state.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

FUJIFILM provided the following statement on Sunday:

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) is utilizing its network of leading scientists, engineers and production facilities in both Europe and the USA, including those located in College Station, Texas to manufacture clinical material in short order to support the global efforts to control COVID-19. FDB stands ready to support United States government efforts to respond to the manufacture of a COVID-19 vaccine.”