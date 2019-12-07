Texas A&M announces bike share service with VeoRide will end

The Texas A&M Transportation Services has announced the VeoRide Bike Share service is ending this year.

Transportation Services says they're ending the deal due to bikes blocking access to sidewalks, doors, reports of vandalism and unsafe bike antics.

TAMU Transportation Services has requested a bike share system that allows for bikes to be locked to a rack. It's unclear if the vendor will respond to the request by the end of the semester.

Texas A&M has said if the contract isn't renewed, customers who have paid in advance past December 31 will get their money back.

The bike share program stops at the end of this month.