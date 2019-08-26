Texas A&M announces first Yell Practice for 2019 football season

With the 2019 Texas A&M University football season kicking off early with a Thursday night game against Texas State on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m., Yell Practice will follow suit.

The first Yell Practice of the year will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Gates will open to the public at 9 p.m.

Yell Practice attendees a Champion Pop-Up-Shop Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. outside of Kyle Field near the 12th Man statue.

Texas A&M Transportation Services has developed a comprehensive Football Thursday plan to help fans navigate Bryan-College Station and Texas A&M’s campus on the atypical gameday. The 2019 Texas A&M Football Game Day Guide is available on Texas A&M Today.

The SEC Network will broadcast the game.