Texas A&M announces season-long Maroon Out celebration

Texas A&M University wants to make Maroon Out a full-season celebration.

The student-led Maroon Out organization announced Monday fans are encouraged to wear their 2019 Maroon Out shirt to every home football game.

“Maroon Out is excited to expand the Maroon Out tradition to every home game. Join us this football season as we celebrate Aggie Tradition and Yell like it's 1998,” Maroon Out Director of Logistics Harrison Buenger said.

The organization hopes the expanded tradition encourages camaraderie in the Aggie community and raises additional money for scholarships and Class Councils. In the last 10 years, shirt sales have raised more than $150,000 for scholarships and supported events including Ring Dance, Elephant Walk, Pull Out Day, Fish Fest and the Class Councils Aggie Rings for Veterans Endowment.

This year's shirts feature a vintage design created by Drift Branding and Marketing. In a release, the University promised "upgraded hardiness" in this year's Maroon Out shirt to stand up to its seven-game schedule.

Maroon Out shirts are available at C.C. Creations, Aggieland Outfitters and the Texas A&M campus Barnes & Noble Bookstore, or can be purchased online through The Warehouse at C.C. Creations.

“Beginning in 1998, C.C. Creations has been a proud partner of Maroon Out in support of their mission of giving back to Texas A&M University through various tradition-based programs,” C.C. Creations and Maroon U CEO Kenny Lawson said. “It's important to me and our company to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Since 1998, Texas A&M has traditionally designated a Maroon Out football game each season, encouraging fans to wear custom-designed maroon t-shirts. According to Texas A&M, the spike in maroon shirt orders for the first Maroon Out game in 1998 created a nationwide shortage of maroon t-shirts. In that game, Texas A&M defeated the defending national champion and number two-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-21.