Texas A&M System Regents vote to reopen campuses in the fall

On Friday, the Texas A&M University System of Regents voted to reopen all 11 university campuses for the fall semester.

The reopening plan includes a number of adjustments to follow social distancing guidelines.

The plan calls for using smaller classes, longer class days to reduce congestion between classes, Saturday classes, adjustments to the academic calendar, and a phased-in arrival on campus in August and again in January. By July 31, each university should determine if face coverings are required in certain settings or just recommended.

Students and staff will be required to certify that they have not been infected by COVID-19, have any symptoms, or been in close contact with someone that does. The plan recommends that students don't leave during the semester.

Classes will be offered in a face-to-face capacity, but not all students will be in the classroom at the same. Students are encouraged to leave the building between classes when possible to avoid congregating in hallways and lobbies.

Not all classes will be offered in a classroom setting. It is up to each university to prioritize which classes will be held in a classroom or online.

Residence halls will be open for students. It is suggested that they don't have outside visitors stay there. If a student reports exposure to COVID-19 they will have to quarantine for 14 days. There will be space set aside in the dorms for students to quarantine if they can not go home.

According to the release from Texas A&M, universities and agencies are directed to prepare facilities, obtain cleaning supplies and protective equipment, and develop processes and protocols for implementation of this guidance.

As part of that preparation, the institutions are asked to:

Adjust maximum capacity for each classroom or lab in accordance with COVID-19 physical distancing guidance from public health authorities,

remove or “block off” classroom furniture to limit seating to the adjusted maximum capacity, add barriers where possible to encourage the separation of individuals, and disinfect teaching spaces several times each day.

Libraries, recreation facilities, and student centers will be open.

Activities such as clubs, lectures, fraternities/sororities, study sessions, and intramurals will be provided as much as is practical and safe. All face-to-face co-curricular activities must observe the precautions recommended by local health authorities, including physical distancing and face coverings.

Food service will resume, but with an emphasis on take-away options. There should be barriers between cashiers and customers and limited seating.

You can view the plan here.