Texas A&M breaks ground on Aggie Park redevelopment project

The dirt was turned Saturday morning officially marking the beginning of the redevelopment of Aggie Park.

Texas A&M University officials gathered for the groundbreaking of the on-campus park. Officials say it will serve as an outdoor student center and feature green spaces, multiple lakes, an amphitheater, and enhanced tailgating spaces.

The $25 million privately funded project will also create a new facility to host Aggie Ring Day and other special events.

“One of the things that's true about A&M is that if you get a student to come here and visit and you get a professor to come here that you are trying to recruit and visit, you have an 80% to 90% chance you will get them because it's so special. When you add something like this, you up it to 100%,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp.

The project begins with the removal of One Circle Drive, an events space and the former president’s home.

The park is expected to be completed by the Spring of 2022.

