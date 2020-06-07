Texas A&M cancels classes Monday in recognition of George Floyd

Texas A&M University has announced a change in scheduled classes for Monday, June 8 in recognition of the public viewing of George Floyd in Houston.

The full announcement can be seen here.

In a message from the Office of the Provost, officials say any exam or other activity scheduled for Monday will be postponed and rescheduled for another day. Faculty may choose to post lectures or other materials online for students to view as indicated by the instructor.

The special 8-week classes for new students which were scheduled to begin on Monday will instead begin on Tuesday, June 9.

The public viewing on Monday will be held at the Fountain of Praise Church at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue in Houston from noon to 6 p.m.

A private service for the family is set for Tuesday.