Texas A&M Disaster relief fund reactivated for Aggies affected by COVID-19

Many students within the Texas A&M University community are directly impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and are experiencing difficulties. As a result, the Texas A&M University Disaster Relief Fund will aid Aggie students affected by the crisis.

The fund was originally created to assist Aggies following the destruction of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Now, the donations will support Texas A&M students in small-but-essential, one-time immediate needs in the wake of COVID-19.

The support will help Aggies struggling to find alternative housing, face unexpected moving expenses, food insecurity, or lost wages.

The support will help Aggies struggling to find alternative housing, face unexpected moving expenses, food insecurity, or lost wages.