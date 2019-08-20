Texas A&M expanding training of ‘crime-fighting’ forensic nurses

The Texas A&M Board of Regents recently approved and established the Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing at the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

The program is transitioning into a state and federally funded center that advances forensic nursing education, outreach, and research.

“We are specially trained nurses who provide comprehensive medical care to those who’ve experienced violence, crime, abuse or neglect,” said Stacey Mitchell, the center’s director.

Mitchell says there are many different specialties within forensic nursing: sexual assault nurse examiner, clinical forensic nurses, nurse attorneys, forensic psychiatric nurses, and more.

Jessica Escue, an assistant district attorney for Brazos County, says that each and every one of them is vital for prosecuting crime.

“Forensic nurses are specifically trained to gather evidence in violent crime cases, whether it be child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, that kind of thing,” said Escue. “And they’re also specially trained on how to convey their medical knowledge to juries.”

These crime-fighting nurses truly do help put criminals behind bars.

“It helps in the prosecution to have that experience, but also to have those test results and things like that so that they can help us move forward with prosecution,” said Escue.

For the full conversation, see the video player above.

