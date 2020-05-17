Texas A&M graduate asking for help finding saber and personal items

A Texas A&M graduate and former member of the Corps of Cadets is asking for the public's help after some of his belongings were stolen while moving out of the dorms.

Collin Clark says he was moving into a friend's house on Foch Street in College Station. He set the items out on the front lawn and when he came out for them they were gone.

"I think I learned a pretty hard lesson, said Clark.

The box had some corp uniform items in it, but the most important thing he wants back is a saber, a family heirloom.

"The saber is over 100 years old. It's a WWI item, and it's a big deal in our family for your father or grandfather to pass it down," said Clark.

Clark says since the saber means so much to his family he immediately called his grandfather.

"I decided I'd do whatever I could to get it back," said Clark.

Clark says he has filed a police report with the College Station Police Department.

