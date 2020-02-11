Texas A&M hosts Campus Safety Awareness Series

On Tuesday, students at Texas A&M had the opportunity to learn life saving skills.

Every spring and fall semester the university puts on the Camps Safety Awareness Series.

The Texas A&M University police were on hand to teach students how to use a tourniquet.

"What people don't know is while we can call 911 and wait for EMS to arrive there are a lot of life saving skills such as CPR and using the tourniquet and stop the bleed. Things that need to happen in order to save that persons life," said Jonathan Soruiano, the business continuity program coordinator at A&M.

Students also learned CPR and how to use an AED.