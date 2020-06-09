Texas A&M University mandates masks in certain areas on campus

In a statement issued Tuesday, Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced a new policy mandating the use of face coverings while in certain areas of campus.

The mandate will apply to two specific areas:

Indoor : places like classrooms, lobbies, restrooms, labs, common areas, conference rooms, and break rooms. This policy applies even if you are alone in these areas. Certain spaces will be marked as exempt.

Outdoor : areas where it is difficult to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Officials are recommending anyone on campus to have at least three face coverings so as to ensure each mask is clean at the start of the day.

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis according to the release. The mandate will go into effect on June 15.

Any questions about the policy should be directed to facecovering@tamu.edu.