Texas A&M medical students hold peaceful protest

On Saturday morning, members of the Texas A&M College of Medicine held a peaceful protest.

Fifty students and staff members lined Texas Avenue near New Main Dr. Those in attendance say they wanted to let the black community know they stand with them.

"It's just really important because you know as future health care professionals, we want to make sure that everyone's accounted for and no matter who comes into our patient rooms in the future, you know, it's our responsibility to give them the absolute best care as possible," said Dennis Garcia-Rhodes, a medical student.

"I hope the black community hears that we are here for them. You do not have to go through this alone. You do not have to stand alone in these moments and for those that feel challenged or uncomfortable that they would take the time to learn more about the issue and become an active part in change," said Sebastian, a medical student.

The four other Texas A&M medical schools have also held similar protests.