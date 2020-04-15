Texas A&M military students activated to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Following orders from President Donald Trump, 26 Texas A&M military students have been activated or told to expect to be activated to areas across the country to assist with COVID-19 efforts.

“The Veterans Resource and Support Center (VRSC) in the Division of Student Affairs has assembled a working group at Texas A&M comprised of representatives from 13 campus departments that stay abreast of relief effort activation information, maintain activation numbers, and continuously evaluate how Texas A&M can best support and assist students throughout activation,” according to Texas A&M Today.

According to Texas A&M Today, the groups involved in the working group are:

• The Office of the Registrar

• Veteran Services Office (in Scholarships & Financial Aid)

• Military Admissions

• Student Assistance Services

• Offices of the Dean of Student Life

• Student Business Services

• Office of the Commandant

• Office for Student Success

• Office of Graduate and Professional Studies

• University Advisors and Counselors

• Army ROTC

• Texas A&M University at Galveston

The last time the VRSC created a working group to help their activated students was during Hurricane Harvey, when about 90 students were activated for hurricane support, according to Col. Jerry Smith, USMC (Ret.) and Director of the VRSC.

“We learned some lessons [during the Hurricane Harvey activation] and said that early identification and communication with students was one of the keys to success,” said Col. Smith.

The VRSC saw success following Hurricane Harvey. Smith says 88 students returned to campus, while two others volunteered to stay.

A few weeks ago, the VRSC got word of the activation and was able to use the knowledge from the Hurricane Harvey and they created a new set of goals for the COVID-19 activation.

“We said the goals of this activation working group was to maximize student success first. Second was to ensure timely and accurate information management and cross-campus communication management, and third to efficiently identify, support, and track all those students that are activated," said Smith.

Like any student, each activated student is different.

“It’s really important to remember that the status or the ability to remain enrolled for activated students. It maybe very, very different based on their individual circumstances,” said Smith.

Smith says these circumstances can range from the type order they have, to the branch they are serving in, to education benefits, to different family aspects.

This where the VRSC encourages faculty and staff to try to learn about these circumstances with their students because it can make a substantial difference in the student’s success, according to Smith.

Communication is already in progress regarding activated students. The VRSC has a list of resources and contacts for military students and faculty/staff/academic advisors, which you can find in the related links section.