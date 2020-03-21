Texas A&M monitoring students and staff member affected by virus

Texas A&M University is closely monitoring the health and care of at least two students and a member of its staff in College Station who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said a worker in the Veterinary Medical Research Building tested positive Friday morning. The employee was only on-campus for a limited time since before Spring Break.

The few College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences personnel with whom the person interacted with are being contacted. This individual and those in contact will go into self-isolation for two weeks, the school confirmed.

There are now ten total confirmed cases in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Two other cases were announced by Brazos County authorities on Friday including a 20-year-old A&M student who recently traveled to New Mexico.

The school said this student lives off-campus and followed appropriate protocols in seeking treatment at the on-campus Student Health Services facility. He's now at home in self-isolation and his close contacts are being monitored by health authorities.

The other Aggie confirmed to be a carrier is a female student in her 20s who traveled to New York. She lives off-campus. She's also at home, self-isolated and doing well.

A&M said it was also aware of a person at its Round Rock campus of the Texas A&M Health Science Center who tested positive.

The University is also updating a website with COVID-19 guidance for all faculty, students and staff.

