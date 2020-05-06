Texas A&M planning now for possible budget cuts in the future

The COVID-19 virus has forced many families and businesses to make changes to their weekly and monthly budgets, and with less tax revenue coming in, it's also forcing some larger public entities to prepare for possible budget cuts too.

Currently, the university has a flexible hiring freeze in place, meaning any new hires must first be approved the the president's office.

Texas A&M University this week informed employees they should brace for a possible reduction of up to 7.5% beginning in the fall of 2021.

Officials at the school say nothing is decided at this time and this is only a scenario of what could happen next year.

"We have not received anything from the state or any indication that there is going to be a cut. There is nothing official. This is a planning exercise in with budget due to uncertainty and it's something that any organization would do," said A&M Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jerry Strawser.

The goal is to begin planning and preparing now so there are no last-minute decisions being made about the school's programs or staff.

Appropriations for the next fiscal year will happen in January, so Strawser feels now is the time to begin having those tough 'what if' discussions with staff.

"Obviously, a lot of this is driven by the virus and the potential impacts on the state's economy and the university," said Strawser. "The choice would have been putting this off a little while and doing a less thoughtful process or really doing it ahead of time and being able to make decisions now to give us more flexibility."

Currently, the university has a flexible hiring freeze in place, meaning any new hires must first be approved by the president's office.

Strawser says it's too soon to say which departments would receive deeper cuts if it happens, but stressed that the school is already administratively lean and would strongly try and protect teaching, research, and outreach programs.

Last month Texas A&M said the pandemic already left an impact on many of its partnerships including food and dining services and the new A&M Doug Pitcock Hotel next to Kyle Field.

"The hotel has had some adverse impacts and they have had some furloughs of staff. We've had some impacts on our dining services just as the semester leveled off and our students made a choice on where to continue their studies. That naturally happens in the summer for our dining services but it happened a little bit earlier this year, so there have been some furloughs there by our partner Chartwells," said Chad Wootton Texas A&M University Associate VP for External Affairs

A spokesman for Blinn College on Wednesday said budget recommendations should be in place for the Board of Trustees to consider at their meeting next month.

KBTX has also reached out to Sam Houston State University to see how they're preparing to approach any fiscal challenges in the future.

Last month the cities of Bryan and College Station, along with Brazos County, asked all departments to submit budget proposals for the next fiscal year that included a 10% across-the-board reduction.

They call this a worst-case scenario and stress that nothing has been formally decided just yet.