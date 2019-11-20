Local man admits to taking more than two dozen delivery packages from neighbors

Texas A&M police say a porch pirate mystery has been solved at a local apartment complex.

In response to multiple mail thefts at the complex on Calvin Moore Avenue, detectives set up a sting operation to try and find who was responsible for stealing packages in the area.

They placed a GPS enabled UPS delivery package on the ground against the door of an apartment and waited for someone to take the bait.

According to an arrest report, that's when Mark Keylord Onal, 33, strolled by the apartment, took the package, and placed it in his backpack and walked away.

When Onal noticed an officer following behind him, he began to run away, according to the report.

Onal was detained and he led officers to his apartment in the complex. Inside his apartment, Texas A&M police said they found approximately 30 packages he admitted were stolen from his neighbors.

Onal is charged with Mail Theft and was released Tuesday on a $4,000 bond.