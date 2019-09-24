Texas A&M police investigating report of Assault by Contact/Fondling

Texas A&M police say they're investigating an Assault By Contact/Fondling report on campus.

The following alert was issued Tuesday by police:

On September 24, 2019, the Texas A&M University Police Department received a report of an assault that occurred in the Gilchrist Building.

The victim reported that sometime after lunch between July 9 – July 24, 2019, she was working in the Gilchrist Building when the suspect pushed her against the wall, pulled down her shirt, and put his mouth on her breast.

The suspect is known. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 65 years of age, 5’06” tall and 180 lbs., with gray hair.

The victim and suspect both work for a construction company that was working in the building at the time of the offense.

No further information will be released at this time.

This case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

Assault by contact is not the fault of the victim. Only a perpetrator can prevent this type of assault. While a university is required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also our responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures.

Sexual predators often exhibit danger signals, including:

Individuals who exhibit controlling behaviors

Individuals who become angry when personal limits regarding physical intimacy are set

Individuals who ignore personal limits set by others

Individuals who deliberately and repeatedly ignore personal limits set by others and continue to make sexual advances

For more information on resources, support services and reporting options please visit: titleix.tamu.edu

No one has to do everything but everyone has to do something, Step in and Stand Up Against Sexual Violence. http://stepinstandup.tamu.edu/