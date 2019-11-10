Texas A&M police investigating sexual assault inside Hullabaloo Hall

Texas A&M police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in a dorm room at Hullabaloo Hall.

According to an alert issued Sunday afternoon, the assault occurred approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019. It was reported to campus police on Sunday, November 10.

Police said the suspect met the survivor while she was with her friends at Northgate. The suspect said he was in town for the football game.

When the survivor left Northgate, the suspect walked with her to her dorm room and entered the room where he sexually assaulted her.

This case has been turned over the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

RESOURCES AVAILABLE

The following information is provided by Texas A&M Police:

Sexual assault is not the fault of the victim. Only a perpetrator can prevent sexual assault. While a university is required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also our responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures.

Sexual predators often exhibit danger signals, including:

Individuals who exhibit controlling behaviors

Individuals who become angry when personal limits regarding physical intimacy are set

Individuals who ignore personal limits set by others

Individuals who deliberately and repeatedly ignore personal limits set by others and continue to make sexual advances

Individual who disrespect others who are intoxicated

For more information on resources, support services and reporting options please visit: titleix.tamu.edu

