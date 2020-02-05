A&M police release new images in basketball coach's vehicle burglary case

Texas A&M police have released new images in a vehicle burglary investigation outside Reed Arena.

The victim, in that case, is the head coach of A&M's men's basketball team.

It was on Tuesday, January 7 during the Texas A&M and Ole' Miss men's basketball game when head coach Buzz Williams' pickup truck was burglarized in the Reed Arena parking lot.

Surveillance video shows two vehicles believed to be driven by the suspects as they drove through the parking lot.

They are described as a dark late-model sedan and a dark SUV.

Items stolen in the burglary included Coach Williams' wallet containing cherished family photos, cash and credit cards. Following the use of one of the credit cards at a local store, two men became persons of interest in the case.

A gift card taken from the Coach's vehicle was used days after the burglary in Kansas City during the Texans and Chiefs game.

Both men are about 45-55 years of age.

"We have some really good video and audio of the persons of interest and we're just hoping somebody out there knows who they are and if they would just give us a call or email us and just let us know who they are so we can catch these guys," said Lt. Bobby Richardson with Texas A&M Police.

If you have some information that could be helpful call Crime Stoppers at (979)775-TIPS. Click here to learn more about Crime Stoppers and how you can also send in a tip through the mobile app.

Remember you don't give your name when you contact Crime Stoppers and you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

