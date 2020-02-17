Texas A&M powerlifting team gears up for nationals

The powerlifting team at Texas A&M is getting ready for nationals and you can help them get there while also seeing some impressive lifting.

The Aggie Showdown is a two-day event where competitors will focus on the three main lifts in the sport which are squat, bench and dead lift. Each athlete will get three attempts at the lift with the goal to get the highest total possible.

On February 22, high school students will compete and the day after collegiate athletes and master level athletes will compete. Both days begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Physical Education Activity Program building.

You can come out and support the team throughout the weekend. Admission is $5 at the door with proceeds helping the team travel to nationals at Penn State University.