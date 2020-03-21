Texas A&M provides update to grading, withdrawal deadlines for students

Upon a recommendation from the Faculty Senate Executive Committee and approved by President Michael K. Young, students will have the opportunity to choose Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory (S/U) grading for any course in which they are enrolled in the spring semester 2020.

Students have until 5 pm on Tuesday, April 28th to make changes to their grading options.

Additional guidance to students on how to opt-in to S/U grading will be provided next week.

For more information and the full text of Faculty Senate recommendations click here.