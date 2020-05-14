Texas A&M quiet zone construction set for June start

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved spending $4.5 million on the construction of a quiet zone along a 1.7-mile stretch of Union Pacific railroad through the College Station campus.

During their electronic meeting, the board said construction will start in June and be completed in August 2021.

In order to eliminate the loud train horns, improvements will be made at the railroad crossings at F&B Road, Old Main Drive, John Kimbrough Boulevard, and George Bush Drive. Other improvements will include channelizing vehicle and pedestrian travel paths, adding median gates and installing a wayside horn – a loudspeaker system with a smaller sound footprint that points directly at approaching vehicles – at some crossings.

There are also plans to enhance pedestrian safety and eliminate rail crossings at Wellborn Road, which will require adjustments to the underground passageway and adjacent property. This will allow for more access and eliminate at-grade pedestrian crossings along John Kimbrough Boulevard.

A system press release said an average of 24 trains pass through the area along the Navasota Division of the UPRR each day. This number is expected to nearly double within the next five years.