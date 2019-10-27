Texas A&M student creates new Aggie anthem

Trey Gonzalez came to Texas A&M University to pursue his Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology.

However, Gonzalez says the degree is something he can fall back on, what he’s really pursuing is a career in music.

"I really do love research and I really do love that environment, and while though it's one of my passions it's not as fulfilling as country music,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez started playing at local bars in San Antonio a few years ago, and when he came to A&M began playing around town.

"Slowly inching my way playing small acoustic shows in the College Station Bryan area hopefully one day you'll see me at Hurricane Harry’s,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says after coming to A&M, he began writing a song all about the Aggie spirit.

"Not only the 12th man, going through the yells, but to see the whole stadium like that, that's a one in a kind experience,” said Gonzalez.

He created, “Welcome to the Home of the 12th man” and says it took him a year to perfect the song.

“You know what, this song is going to be for aggies, and I really wanted to put my best foot forward,” said Gonzalez.

During the summer Gonzalez recorded the track in the only place fitting for an aspiring country artist.

"We went from doing home recording studios session to a few weeks later I was in Nashville, the first time I had ever been there,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says this is just the beginning of his career and he can’t wait to see where the future takes him.

"I've really grown a lot in my faith so to be able to experience the growth of my music and my faith life simultaneously has been a really beautiful experience and at the end of the day I've learned that this is really all a blessing,” said Gonzalez.

