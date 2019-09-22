Texas A&M student struck by accused intoxicated driver passes away

The Texas A&M student who was struck by an alleged intoxicated driver as she was walking home with friends has passed away, her family has announced.

Carly Beatty was rushed to a Houston hospital after she was hit while crossing Texas Avenue in College Station in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 15. Police say Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan admitted to taking Xanax and cocaine before driving the car that hit Beatty.

On Sunday, September 22, the family released the following statement about the passing of Beatty:

“On September 14th, 2019, our daughter Carly Beatty, a 19-year old sophomore at Texas A&M University, College Station, was the victim of a hit and run while walking home from a friend's house with her college roommates. After extensive surgeries and life-saving efforts, Carly lost her fight to recover from her injuries today. Words cannot describe our sorrow and feeling of loss.

As we look to the heavens, we know that Carly's life has touched many. A kind and generous girl, loved by her family including mom, dad, and two older brothers growing up in Frisco, Texas, as well as her extended family and friends. She enjoyed her church, her sorority Kappa Delta, and being a staff member for the Freshman Leadership Organization ("FLOC") at A&M. Her love for animals caused her to rescue many homeless pets, volunteer at the SPCA, and study veterinary science at A&M. Carly's joyful and loving spirit will be missed by many.

We are deeply touched by all of you who have reached out to our family with caring and support during this difficult time. We are grateful beyond measure and hope that you will join us in celebrating Carly’s life at her memorial service. Date and time to be announced.”

KBTX reported Saturday that the suspect was arrested again last week after police added additional charges to the case. Click here to see that report.

Online jail records on Sunday morning show Puga remains in the Brazos County Detention Center. The bonds on his new charges total $250,000. KBTX has reached out to College Station police to inquire about the case and if additional charges will be added following the news of Beatty's passing.