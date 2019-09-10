Texas A&M student tells Houston TV station vaping almost killed him

Brazos County health officials say there are two cases of possible vaping-related illnesses they are investigating, including a Texas A&M student who ended up in ICU.

"I came very close to death" | ABC13's Nick Natario spoke with Texas A&M student Hunter Sims, who is recovering from what he says was a vaping related illness.

Hunter Sims spoke with KTRK-TV in Houston on Tuesday from his hospital bed and said he's finally had enough.

"Don't do it right now," Sims said. "Not at all. It's horrible for you, and I came very close to death, and I'm lucky."

Texas is among the 33 states to date, to have reported cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping products containing nicotine and/or tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

Brazos County health officials declined to release any other specifics on the two local people who are affected.

In Houston on Monday, health officials said in a news conference three teenagers there were rushed to a hospital with serious lung illnesses after using e-cigarettes.

"This is a very serious outbreak and I urge all parents to check with their children to make sure they are not using e-cigarette products. Adults should also stop using the products," said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department and EMS medical director. "These illnesses are life-threatening, even for healthy young people who may not regularly use these products."

Similar cases have occurred in multiple other states, some resulting in hospitalization.

Individuals experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Some also experienced nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Illness severity has varied, and in some cases, severe lung disease has been reported.

Many patients have required supplemental oxygen. Some have required assisted ventilation and oxygenation, and some were intubated.