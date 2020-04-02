A&M organization BUILD sends clinic off to provide COVID-19 testing

Texas A&M’s student-led organization BUILD sent off one of their Aggie-built clinics to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land to help with COVID-19 treatment.

BUILD students craft and construct medical clinics that are sent around the world, but this time, a clinic was sent right down the road.

“This is the model clinic that we usually have on the BUILD site,” said BUILD CEO Abby Launikitis. “We have a truck from Memorial Hermann here, and they’re going to take it down to their Sugar Land campus and use it for coronavirus testing and assistance.”

Launikitis said this exact clinic was also used in Rockport, Texas, to aid the community after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017. She said they never expected one of their clinics to help in a pandemic.

“They go to help people, and the fact that they’re helping people for a pandemic is something we could’ve never imagined,” said Launikitis.