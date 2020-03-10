Texas A&M suspends two days of class following spring break

Texas A&M University is suspending two days of class next week out of concern for the spread of coronavirus.

Classes are suspended for Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Faculty and staff are still required to report to work on those days, the official told KBTX.

The University's dining, transportation, health, counseling, and other services will be available while classes are suspended.

In a message posted to the University's Coronavirus Update page, Provost Carol Fierke said there are no plans to cancel classes or move courses to an online format.

Monday, the university canceled school-sponsored travel outside of the United State through May 1.

On March 6, Texas A&M launched a website for mandatory reporting of student, faculty or staff travel through locations that have been designated as Level 1, 2 or 3 by the CDC for COVID-19. Any students, staff or faculty currently traveling to those areas will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those affected are also encouraged to monitor their temperature twice daily and make note of any cough or difficulty breathing. During business hours, affected Texas A&M students may call 979-458-8300. After business hours, students are encouraged to call the Dial-a-Nurse program at 979-458-8379.

There have been no cases of coronavirus reported at Texas A&M and no students who are presenting any symptoms, including those few individuals who returned from CDC Level 2 and 3 countries.