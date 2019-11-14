Texas A&M symposium: Women's security and its connection to national security

On Friday, the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service is hosting its fifth annual Texas Women, Peace, and Security Symposium.

One panelist, Lyric Thompson, is the director of policy and advocacy at the International Center for Research on Women. There, she works with lawmakers to advocate for global gender and development issues include women, peace and security.

Thompson joined First News at Four to discuss her work and how she is helping to bring women to the conversation surrounding national and international security. See the full conversation in the video player above.

Details on the symposium are below. Register now in the Related Links.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Annenberg Presidential Conference Center on the Texas A&M University campus