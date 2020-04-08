Texas A&M to host ‘Muster Live’ instead of traditional ceremony

For the first time in Texas A&M University's history, Muster ceremonies will be held, largely, virtually.

Texas A&M's Association of Former Students has launched a new web hub that will be at the center of the commemoration.

“Although we are temporarily separated by circumstances, we are forever united in spirit — a spirit of service that connects us all across Texas, around the nation and in hundreds of locations around the world,” said Texas A&M President Michael Young. “It’s in times like these that we gain strength from those who have come before us, Aggies whose lives and examples give us faith that we can rise above every obstacle and overcome every challenge.”

Muster ceremonies will begin at 6:51 a.m. CDT on April 21 with The Association of Former Students’ Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent followed by local Muster events throughout the day. The student-run campus Muster will start at 7 p.m.

Participants will be able to stream Muster ceremonies, say “Here” virtually for their fallen comrades, and contribute memories and photos to an online Reflections Display in honor of the Aggies lost since the last Muster.

The web hub will make each event available for on-demand viewing later, and include maps pinpointing Muster events, as well as the locations of Aggies who are visiting the page.

“Thanks to a collaboration between The Association of Former Students, A&M Clubs, the campus Muster committee and Texas A&M University, Aggies around the world can join us from the safety of their homes in answering ‘Here’ for every Aggie on the worldwide Muster roll,” said Association President and CEO Porter S. Garner III, ’79.

Because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, some local Musters have been postponed, and others have been canceled or converted to online events, but Muster organizers at all levels have been working hard to ensure the tradition continues this year and that the name of every Aggie on the roll will be called and answered with “Here” on April 21.

