Texas A&M transportation officials say plan ahead for Thursday game

Thousands of football fans will be flocking to town for a rare Thursday night game this week. Texas A&M is opening their 2019 season against Texas State.

Experts with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute said planning ahead could save you some headaches getting around town. They expect things to get really busy on campus starting around noon on Thursday.

"We ask people to plan ahead, know your options. Allow some extra time. For this Thursday game because we're having class day and game day we’re asking people if you're not coming to the game, avoid Wellborn Road," said Tim Lomax with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. "It’s going to be pretty messed up from lunchtime to game time," he said.

Nearly 96,000 people saw the Aggies take on Northwestern State in a rare Thursday game last year.

“Leaving is definitely going to be a lot worse than coming in. I think it’s usually George Bush and Wellborn, it’s always a mess," said Texas A&M student Jack Glover.

He and other fans are ready for football season to kickoff.

"I have class up until about 4:30 on Thursday and they’re asking for the garage that I park in to be cleared out," he said.

"We're expecting a bigger crowd this year than we had for last football Thursday with Texas State being so close," said Lomax.

He added apps like Destination Aggieland can help you get around town. KBTX asked about what they learned from last year's Thursday night game.

"One of the things we noticed is Aggies were Aggies last year. We asked them to be out of the parking lot," said Lomax. "We only towed nine cars and, I would say moved nine cars out of about 10,000 parking spaces, folks that were in there too long. That's a phenomenal number," he said.

Fans are still figuring out the best ways to get to the game.

"It will definitely take some time getting in and out but it’s worth it so that’s ok," said Sami Evrard, a Texas A&M Student, who was about to wait in line to pull tickets.

"I don't see myself being able to get home before 11 or midnight for the next day of school," said Glover.

There are also some shuttle options off-campus. Officials encourage fans to ride buses from Momentum Plaza on East University Drive or from Downtown Bryan.

Certain parking garages and lots will have to be clear by 4:30 p.m. Thursday. We have more game day details in the related links section of this story.