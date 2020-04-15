Texas A&M's Muster ceremony different this year due to COVID-19

Muster is one of the most sacred traditions at Texas A&M University.

Every April 21, Aggies around the world, including on A&M’s campus, gather to honor the ones they have lost that year.

“At each Muster ceremony around the world, a speaker addresses the crowd before the 'Roll Call for the Absent,'" according to Texas A&M University. “Names of those from that area who have died in the past year will be read, and as each name is called, a family member or friend will answer 'Here' to show that Aggie is present in spirit. Then, a candle will be lit.”

However, this year Muster will be a little different due to COVID-19.

According to Texas A&M, this year’s annual Muster “is expected to bring the Aggie Network closer than ever when the tradition moves online this month, allowing for interaction with Aggies across the globe and livestreams from A&M Clubs.This marks the first time in its history that the university’s most sacred and visible tradition will unfold as a primarily virtual event.”

Virtual or in person, Aggies will still get the chance to pause, reflect and honor.

"We will be holding a ceremony in Reed Arena that will still give that moment of honor and remembrance, and will also allow our families, the honored families experiencing this ceremony from their homes, to still have a tangible moment of honoring their loved ones,” said Kaley Markos, Texas A&M Muster Chair.

On April 15, the Muster committee, Texas A&M campus officials, and a TV crew gathered at Reed Arena to orchestrate the Muster Ceremony, so Aggies can watch the ceremony across the world, but from the comforts of home.

“I think they will get to see a ceremony they are used to,” said Texas A&M Student Body President, Mikey Jaillet. “They will get to see a similar format, but they will get to expect a couple of surprises along the way as well."

A virtual Muster makes the on-campus experience more accessible to others, who under normal circumstances, couldn’t travel to College Station.

The virtual Muster can be found here, and the Muster ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m.

“Participants will be able to stream Muster ceremonies, say ‘Here’ virtually for their fallen comrades, and contribute memories and even photos to an online Reflections Display in honor of the Aggies lost since the last Muster,” according to Texas A&M.

"I think more people than ever before are going to be able to tune into the campus Muster ceremony or even their home town Muster ceremonies,” said Markos. “I think it’s going to be very special, and pretty transformational for the tradition.”

Even in a time of separation, moments like these can still bring people together.

This year’s Muster will also include The Association of Former Students’ Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent, which will start at 6:51 a.m.

Included in the Worldwide Roll Call is another special virtual experience. According to Texas A&M, the roll call “will conclude with the traditional singing of ‘The Spirit of Aggieland,’ performed by Aggies around the world who recorded themselves on phones or laptops and submitted the video to The Association.”

"They often say Muster is the final chapter in all Aggies' lives and I think especially in this time of separation and uncertainty, Muster more than ever is really going to serve as something that unites us,” said Markos.