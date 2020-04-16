Texas Agriculture Commissioner delivers supplies to local hospital

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Thursday paid a visit to the Burleson CHI St. Joseph Health Center in Caldwell.

In addition to his role as Agriculture Commissioner, Miller is also the Commissioner of the State Office of Rural Health Care.

The department works with 163 rural hospitals across Texas and is working to bring attention to their importance and help deliver PPE to health care workers during this pandemic.

Miller hand-delivered hand sanitizer to the center provided by the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals.

In addition to making sure hospitals have proper equipment Miller says he's working on a small hospital improvement plan which will give $90,000 to every rural hospital to help manage the costs of COVID-19.

"Hospitals were struggling before we hit the pandemic. Now there are no elective surgeries, there are no sports injuries, no accidents, fewer people are coming to the hospital. Expenses are up, supplies have gone up and incomes gone down," said Miller.

Miller says they hope to receive the funding by next week and will get it out to the hospitals in the following days.

In addition to the hand sanitizer delivery, the Burleson County Emergency Management Office dropped off masks, gloves and face shields to the hospital.

CHI St. Joseph has been stocking up on supplies to make sure even their rural hospitals are prepared in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We are continuing to count our PPE on a daily basis. We've restricted access to it so we can keep a better eye on it to make sure we have the adequate supplies that we need," said Kurt Sunderman, Burleson CHI St. Joseph Health Center Director of Operations.

Sunderman says the hospital, like others, is screening staff and patients before they enter the building.

"Any patients that present with COVID-19 signs or symptoms we're trying to keep out of the general ER population," said Sunderman.

CHI St. Joseph Health officials say they have more than 400 beds available across the Brazos Valley in case they need to treat patients with COVID-19.

For now, they're asking people with non-emergencies to check with their primary care doctors in order to keep the space for true emergencies.

If you don't have a primary care physician CHI. St. Joseph Health has opened a respiratory clinic in College Station. This is not a walk-in clinic so they ask that you call ahead before showing up.

