Texas Attorney General says order is clear: bars, gyms, salons must remain closed

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday made clear the Governor's order allowing some businesses to partially reopen on Friday does not include bars, gyms, public swimming pools, tattoo studios, piercing studios, or cosmetology salons.

On Tuesday, the order was challenged by Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough who said the order was too vague and said he would allow those businesses to open on Friday if more there wasn't more clarity.

Thursday night the AG's office issued a formal opinion saying the order is clear and any attempt to override the Governor's order would be considered "invalid."

Click here to read the letter sent from Paxton's office to another county judge who also called Abbott's phase one order "vague and unenforceable."