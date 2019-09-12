Texas Beef an Important Staple for H-E-B Grocery

Texas produces more beef than any state in the U.S. and with a grilling season that goes year-round, it’s not surprising that Texas Beef is big business for our state’s grocery stores. Matt Walters is the Director of Meat Procurement for H-E-B Grocery.

“Beef is one of our largest businesses in all of H-E-B and it continues to grow every single year. It’s really a foundation for our departments. We still cut the majority of our beef in-store when a lot of our competition, a lot of other retailers have moved out of that and gone to centralized cutting and case ready. We are doubling down on our training. We are doubling down on our commitment to producing in store because that customer relationship is so important with their butcher or with their meat cutter at the store.”

Walters says that his company is influential from an innovation standpoint and he believes that’s good for the Texas Beef Industry.

“We’ve always said if we’re not doing our part to drive consumption, if we’re not doing our part to improve the image of the industry, then we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do to protect the overall health of the industry long term. Our customers see us as an attractive beef option. Our customers see the U.S. cattlemen and beef producers as producing a higher quality product than anywhere else, and that’s typically what most customers are concerned about. Best price, best quality and best chance to try something new.”

Walters points out that H-E-B’s partnership with Texas Beef Producers has benefitted both parties.

“Our ability to buy what we always say is stem to stern or A to Z from the nose to the tail and everything in between and sell it to our customer base to fill their needs makes us an attractive customer to the industry we feel, but also keeps beef part of everybody’s diet and helps consumption continue to grow. We sell more Texas Beef than anybody and we still feel very proud of that today and that’s still the case and we don’t see that changing anytime soon."