Texas Brigades Cadets share camping experiences

Campers from Texas Brigades are sharing their experiences ahead of registration for next summer.

Texas Brigades are summer camp programs focusing on wildlife and leadership development.

There are several regional five-day summer camps across the state.

Campers learn habitat management, honing their communication skills, and development of a land ethic.

Watch the video player above to hear from Cadets from this summer's programs.

Registration for next summer opens on November 1. The cost is $500 per person.

For more information about Texas Brigades, visit texasbrigades.org.