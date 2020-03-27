Texas Central lays off staff, project impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Texas Central, the company behind a high-speed rail project between Houston and Dallas with a station in the Brazos Valley, said they have laid off employees after seeing impacts from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In a statement sent to KBTX, Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar said that 28 employees were laid off in an effort to make the best use of their current funding.

"Our core team of experts and planners remain actively engaged and prepared to move this project forward when we have our permits and the financial markets have stabilized," Aguilar said in the statement.

Texas Central said they have global partners that are being impacted by COVID-19.

"Our engineering partner is in Italy, our operations partner is in Spain and our technology provider is in Japan. Our financial partners are in those countries, as well as here in the United States. Understanding the impact of COVID-19, and the challenges those countries and the US are facing, is a new fact of life. We are already implementing work from home and other measures to deal with the crisis, but still do not know what other impacts this will have," said Aguilar.

The statement continued that Texas Central is ready to begin construction on phase one of their project "once global financial markets stabilize and the federal approvals process is complete."

