Texas Central secures a big win in court but an appeal is in the works

The state's Thirteenth Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court's ruling that would have prevented Texas Central from using eminent domain in its efforts to build a high-speed train connecting Dallas to Houston with a stop in Grimes County.

On Thursday, May 7, the court ruled Texas Central is both a railroad company and an interurban electric railway, therefore it does have the rights associated with a railroad, including eminent domain and access to private property for surveyors.

"Texas Central confirms that it will always respect Texas landowners' rights and will follow due process," said Carlos Aguilar, CEO of Texas Central.

The decision reverses the ruling made by the 87th District Court in Leon County where landowners argued that the Texas Central project was not a railroad.

An opposition group released a statement last week saying Texas Central still cannot access or condemn property as the case will be appealed to the Texas Supreme Court.

