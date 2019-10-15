Texas Comptroller stops at Texas A&M to discuss cyber security

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar made a stop at Texas A&M University to talk about cybersecurity.

The state’s growing population makes Texans major targets for cybercrime.

Hegar is on his Good for Texas Tour: Cybersecurity Edition. He’s going to different colleges and universities and speaking to students about the results of a new office study that examines the threat cybercrimes pose to security.

Part of his study explores how Texas Universities are training a strong workforce for the future.

“Coming in and highlighting the things that are done here on this campus in a multidisciplinary area and making sure that we are meeting that workforce demand is so important,” said Hegar.

Hegar stresses how important it is to have students studying cybersecurity.

“There is a wide variety of students who are able to take their minor degrees in cybersecurity. You can also be part of the cybersecurity club,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Cybersecurity Initiatives Steve Cambone said. “

As these programs grow, cybercrimes shrink.

Hegar encourages students to look into the industry and reminds Texans to be careful online.

