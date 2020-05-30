Texas DPS sends 1,500 officers to assist local police during ongoing protests

Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed state resources to Texas’s largest cities during ongoing anti-racism protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

More than 1,500 Texas Department of Public Safety officers have been sent to the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin as protests continue.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Gov. Abbott and DPS officials have spoken with the mayors and law enforcement of those four cities, pledging even more resources as needed.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” said Gov. Abbott in a statement. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

