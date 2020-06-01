Texas Democrats hold completely virtual party convention

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2020 Texas Democratic Convention will be a completely virtual convention unlike years past.

The convention will run Monday, June 1 through Saturday, June 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Even though the convention is being held online, it will still be a big event for the party.

"No state party has held a virtual convention of the scale of the Texas one yet," Abhi Rahman, the Communications Director for Texas Democratic Party told the Texas Tribune, "and other state parties have reached out to see how it is working for the Texas party."

According to The Texas Democratic Party, this year's Special Guest is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Other Convention speakers include Joe Biden, Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), Julián Castro, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY.), Beto O'Rourke, Tom Perez, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and more.

Tickets are free. You can get them at their website in the related links tab.

The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee has been postponed until mid-August by the Democratic National Committee, according to the Texas Tribune.

Across the aisle, the Republican Party of Texas plans to host the 2020 Texas State Republican Convention in person at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The convention will run from July 16 – 18.

The Texas GOP has not released who their lineup is but has been planning on how to safely hold the convention, according to Texas Tribune.

To purchase tickets, visit the related links tab.

Nationally, it is not set in stone where the Republican National Convention will be held this August.

According to a letter in a tweet sent by Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, the RNC is giving North Carolina until June 3 to let the party know if the state will be able to host the convention in Charlotte.

If Charlotte is unable to host, Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News, Texas, Florida, or Georgia would be the next possible locations for the national convention.