Texas Education Agency approves alternate graduation ceremonies

Texas school districts may hold outdoor graduation ceremonies starting next month, and smaller counties may do so even sooner, the Texas Education Agency said in updated guidance Tuesday.

The agency signed off on outdoor ceremonies between May 15 and May 31 in rural counties with low numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases, but they should be held in the largest available outdoor venue to allow for maximum spacing. Graduates should also be provided with face masks.

Any county in Texas may hold an outdoor ceremony with proper social distancing on or after June 1, but those rules could change if health conditions worsen.

Bryan ISD announced in April that all graduations could be held on alternate dates would be held at Merrill Green Stadium, but the district has not formally announced a graduation plan following TEA guidance. Under their original plans, Mary Catherine Harris High School students would graduate on Wednesday, June 24, at 8:00 p.m. Bryan Collegiate High School would graduate Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. Travis Bryan High School would graduate Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. James Earl Rudder High School would graduate Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 p.m. Any rain-delayed graduation would be held Sunday, June 28. "Project: Graduations" were planned to follow graduations as originally planned.

College Station ISD also announced alternate June graduation ceremony dates for its campuses. While no formal announcement has been made, the alternate graduation plans would have A&M Consolidated High School students graduate Friday, June 26 at Tigerland Stadium; College Station High School students would graduate Saturday, June 27 at Cougar Field; and College View High School students would graduate Thursday, June 25 at Christ United Methodist Church.

Tuesday, the TEA also approved virtual graduation ceremonies, and hybrid ceremonies involving a video of students recorded individually or in small groups are approved beginning May 15. Drive-thru graduations are also allowed beginning the same day.

In a drive-thru ceremony, graduates and their families must remain in their vehicles and will drive to the stage as the graduate’s name is called. The graduate may then get out of the vehicle to walk across the stage to receive a diploma from an administrator or dignitary wearing gloves. Participants may remain in their vehicles to watch previously recorded speeches.

The Texas Education Agency said districts are not required to calculate grade point averages for graduating seniors, but if they choose to modify their policies, “care should be taken to ensure equity in the application of the policy for all impacted students.”

Class ranking, the TEA says, is also a local decision and is not required, but “districts and open-enrollment charter schools must identify junior and senior students in the top 10% of their class for the purposes of eligibility for automatic college admission to a Texas institution of higher education.”

“Districts may choose to calculate GPA and class rank for the first four six-weeks of the school year only. However, any method for calculation of GPA and class rank should be applied to all impacted students equitably.”